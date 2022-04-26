Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at JMP Securities

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.
NYSE AJX opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Ajax has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Great Ajax (Get Rating)
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
