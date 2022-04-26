Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at JMP Securities

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

NYSE AJX opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Ajax has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

