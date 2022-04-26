Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Greatland Gold from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

LON:GGP opened at GBX 13.36 ($0.17) on Tuesday. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The stock has a market cap of £541.42 million and a PE ratio of -67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.87.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

