Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 135,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 91,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

