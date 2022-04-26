Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

