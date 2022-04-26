Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenidge Generation.

GREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GREE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 307,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 22.2% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3,661.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

