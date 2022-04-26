Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
NASDAQ GREE opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $60.00.
About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.
