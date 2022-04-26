Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Greenidge Generation by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3,661.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

