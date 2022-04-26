Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Director Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) Director Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $12,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,244 shares in the company, valued at $51,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

GNLN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,461. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Greenlane by 239.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 36.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

