Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $232.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 102,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

