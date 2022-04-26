Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Insider Purchases $16,250.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) insider Frank Joseph Daugherty acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,466.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of GLSI stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $48.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.
