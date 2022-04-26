Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Insider Purchases $16,250.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) insider Frank Joseph Daugherty acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,466.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.