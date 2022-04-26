Greg Creed Buys 11,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. 14,396,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,846,512. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

