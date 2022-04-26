Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will announce $65.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.36 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $255.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $271.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.51 million, with estimates ranging from $329.80 million to $337.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.07 million, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

