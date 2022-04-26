Griffin Securities Weighs in on Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued on Sunday, April 24th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

