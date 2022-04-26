Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Purchases 1,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GNTY stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 14,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,448. The firm has a market cap of $420.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.