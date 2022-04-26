Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GES. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE GES traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. 690,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,472. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Guess’ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Guess’ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Guess’ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

