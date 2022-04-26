Guggenheim Increases Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $71.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $68.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.