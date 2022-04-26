Guggenheim Increases Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $71.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $68.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.
KO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.
Shares of KO opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
