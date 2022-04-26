Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

