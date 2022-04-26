Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on May 13th

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share by the oil production company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £517.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.10. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 139.11 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 261.90 ($3.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

GKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

