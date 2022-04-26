H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.64. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

