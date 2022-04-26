H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.13.

HLUYY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.2044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

