Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its position in Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Haemonetics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Haemonetics by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

