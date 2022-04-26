Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $69.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

HAE opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.66. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

