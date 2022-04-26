Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

HBI stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 871,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

