Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HASI. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,805.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.