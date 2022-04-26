Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €176.83 ($190.14).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HNR1 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €138.80 ($149.25) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($192.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hannover Rück stock opened at €145.00 ($155.91) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a one year high of €116.37 ($125.13). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €153.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €160.53.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

