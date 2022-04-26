Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. The business had revenue of $91.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRMY opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 64,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

