Harsco (HSC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of HSC stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $861.97 million, a P/E ratio of -271.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.