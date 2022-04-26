Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Hawaiian stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.71) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

