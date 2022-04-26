HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

