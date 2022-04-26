HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.09.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $210.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.71. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $196.22 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.