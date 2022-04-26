HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $241.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $289.00 to $241.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.59.

HCA opened at $210.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.89 and a 200 day moving average of $248.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $196.22 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

