HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $240.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $210.50 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $196.22 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

