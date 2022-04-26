Head to Head Analysis: Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) versus LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and Nathan’s Famous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 0.95 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.15 Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million 2.51 $11.07 million $3.28 14.13

Nathan’s Famous has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nathan’s Famous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59% Nathan’s Famous 12.45% -23.28% 11.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LiveOne and Nathan’s Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats LiveOne on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered Beverly Hills, California.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 28, 2021, its restaurant system consisted of 4 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 213 franchised units in 19 states and 8 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

