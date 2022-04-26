Head to Head Comparison: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) versus OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 7.13% 15.72% 7.06% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OSI Systems and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

OSI Systems presently has a consensus target price of $126.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.12%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 85.60%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and Credo Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.20 $74.05 million $4.56 17.01 Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Credo Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

