Head to Head Comparison: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 15.92% -0.06% -0.04% OneConnect Financial Technology -31.00% -29.06% -13.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IAC/InterActiveCorp and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92 OneConnect Financial Technology 1 2 2 0 2.20

IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus price target of $167.92, suggesting a potential upside of 93.43%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 595.97%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 1.97 $597.55 million $6.33 13.71 OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.83 -$198.66 million ($0.53) -2.58

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.cOneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

