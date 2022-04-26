Head-To-Head Contrast: Catcha Investment (CHAA) versus Its Peers

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) is one of 682 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Catcha Investment to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Catcha Investment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catcha Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Catcha Investment Competitors 174 679 958 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.20%. Given Catcha Investment’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catcha Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Catcha Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catcha Investment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catcha Investment N/A $10.94 million 16.65 Catcha Investment Competitors $1.23 billion $71.90 million -19.12

Catcha Investment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Catcha Investment. Catcha Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Catcha Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catcha Investment N/A -154.25% 3.63% Catcha Investment Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Summary

Catcha Investment rivals beat Catcha Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Catcha Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

