Head-To-Head Contrast: City (NASDAQ:CHCO) versus Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City and Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $235.11 million 5.03 $88.08 million $5.83 13.45 Community Bancorp $41.53 million 2.94 $13.14 million $2.43 9.34

City has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. City pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares City and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 38.11% 13.06% 1.50% Community Bancorp 31.64% 16.38% 1.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of City shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

City has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for City and Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

City beats Community Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 905 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking. The company's business banking products and services comprise credit products for various business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, and remote deposit capture. It offers commercial real estate lending products for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, which include credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business, for investors to develop residential or commercial properties, and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. The company's residential real estate lending products include fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; retail credit products include personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and municipal and institutional banking products and services for state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations comprise deposit accounts, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as a collateralized secured deposit products. It operates through a main office in Derby; and eleven branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Derby, Vermont.

