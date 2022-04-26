Head to Head Review: IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IVERIC bio and Antibe Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$114.52 million ($1.13) -12.31 Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 3.77 -$19.93 million ($0.42) -1.32

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IVERIC bio. IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IVERIC bio and Antibe Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

IVERIC bio currently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 73.24%. Antibe Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 620.59%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antibe Therapeutics is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Profitability

This table compares IVERIC bio and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -51.25% -46.26% Antibe Therapeutics -244.59% -42.02% -27.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of IVERIC bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of IVERIC bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats IVERIC bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It also develops STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10) and autosomal recessive stargardt disease (STGD1); IC-500, a high temperature requirement A serine peptidase 1 protein inhibitors for the treatment of GA and other age-related retinal diseases; IC-100 for the treatment of rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and IC-200 for the treatment of IRDs associated with mutations in the BEST1 gene. In addition, the company develops OPH2001 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial of various doses of Zimura monotherapy for the treatment of GA; OPH2000, which has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial of various doses of Zimura administered in combination with Lucentis for the treatment of wet AMD; OPH2007 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of wet AMD; and OPH2002, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy. Its discovery and research programs include miniCEP290 program for LCA10; miniABCA4 Program for STGD1; and miniUSH2A Program for usher syndrome type 2A-Related IRDs. The company was formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation and changed its name to IVERIC bio, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Antibe Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is Otenaproxesul, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

