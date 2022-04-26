Head to Head Review: Retractable Technologies (RVP) vs. Its Competitors

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) is one of 212 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Retractable Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Retractable Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies Competitors 1215 4511 7950 221 2.52

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 38.73%. Given Retractable Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retractable Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 29.76% 70.02% 32.11% Retractable Technologies Competitors -701.72% -62.64% -17.39%

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million $56.06 million 2.08 Retractable Technologies Competitors $1.15 billion $85.36 million 24.23

Retractable Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

