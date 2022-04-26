Head-To-Head Survey: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) vs. First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

This table compares Global Medical REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 15.20% 3.20% 1.46% First Industrial Realty Trust 50.47% 11.40% 5.98%

70.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Global Medical REIT pays out 442.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 8.66 $17.62 million $0.19 80.79 First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 17.63 $271.00 million $1.87 34.07

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Medical REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $52.03, suggesting a potential downside of 18.35%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Global Medical REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.