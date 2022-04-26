Head-To-Head Survey: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) vs. CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MongoDB and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -35.12% -66.70% -13.68% CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A 10.21% 4.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MongoDB and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 1 13 0 2.93 CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 2 1 0 2.00

MongoDB currently has a consensus price target of $492.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.92%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $873.78 million 29.52 -$306.87 million ($4.74) -80.54 CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million 8.65 -$248.92 million N/A N/A

CCC Intelligent Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB.

Volatility and Risk

MongoDB has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MongoDB beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

