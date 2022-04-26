Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

HR opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

