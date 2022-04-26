Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,233,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,685,000 after buying an additional 53,932 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 475,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.