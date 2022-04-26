HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
HealthStream stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.44 million, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
