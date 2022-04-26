HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.44 million, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $265,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.