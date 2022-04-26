Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of HTLD opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 461,732 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $4,913,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 245,743 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.