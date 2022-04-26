Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

HTLF stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

