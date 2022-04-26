Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $776.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

HSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

