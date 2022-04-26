Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

