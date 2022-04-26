HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($43.01) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.28 ($82.02).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG traded down €3.42 ($3.68) on Tuesday, hitting €35.73 ($38.42). 1,046,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.20. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($104.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.