HelloFresh (HFG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($90.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/21/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($95.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/19/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €32.00 ($34.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/11/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €39.00 ($41.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/5/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €81.00 ($87.10) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/5/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($90.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/18/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($95.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/8/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €39.00 ($41.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/2/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($90.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €114.00 ($122.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/1/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/1/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €49.00 ($52.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of HFG stock traded down €3.42 ($3.68) on Tuesday, reaching €35.73 ($38.42). 1,046,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.20. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a one year high of €97.50 ($104.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.04.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

