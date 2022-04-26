HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT Lowered to €40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.54) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €79.00 ($84.95) to €78.00 ($83.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($118.28) to €89.00 ($95.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

HLFFF traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $114.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

